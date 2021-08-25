UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Condemns Killing Of Three Colliers In Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah strongly condemned the killing of three coal-miners in Marwar area of Quetta on Tuesday and directed concerned authorities to submit report of the incident.

He said concerned sectors would take all possible measures to arrest murders of coal-miners to bring them to justice as soon as possible saying justice should be provided to the affected families by arresting the culprits and punishing them.

He said provincial government stands with victim families and shares the grief of them.

