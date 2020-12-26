UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Condemns Panjgur Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the blast of Aftab Football Stadium area Panjgur and sought report the incident in 24 hours.

He said such cowardly can not weaken the moral of security forces and nefarious design of terrorism could be dealt with iron hands.

He directed security forces to take strict measures to tighten security at entrance and exit point of the province in order to ensure safety of public.

The minister also extended his sympathy with the families of injured.

