UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Condemns Suicide Blast In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ziaullah condemns suicide blast in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the suicide bombing and targeting of innocent children in the commercial city of Gwadar area of Balochistan which left two children martyrs on Friday.

In a statement, he said the terrorists have now failed and started cowardly attacks on the citizens and children in the area which we would foil for maintaining peace in the area.

He also directed the concerned officials to take action against those suspects involved in the incident to bring them to justice and said that measures would be taken to protect lives of the people and their property in the area.

He also ordered to provide all facilities for the treatment of the victims of suicide blast in the hospital. He also expressed his sympathy with the victims' families.

Related Topics

Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Suicide Gwadar All

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

53 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

53 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

53 minutes ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

53 minutes ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

53 minutes ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.