Ziaullah condemns suicide blast in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the suicide bombing and targeting of innocent children in the commercial city of Gwadar area of Balochistan which left two children martyrs on Friday.

In a statement, he said the terrorists have now failed and started cowardly attacks on the citizens and children in the area which we would foil for maintaining peace in the area.

He also directed the concerned officials to take action against those suspects involved in the incident to bring them to justice and said that measures would be taken to protect lives of the people and their property in the area.

He also ordered to provide all facilities for the treatment of the victims of suicide blast in the hospital. He also expressed his sympathy with the victims' families.