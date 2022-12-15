UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Condemns Unprovoked Firing By Afghan Border Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Afghan border forces in Chaman Border and demanded the Afghan interim government take strict notice of this incident.

He said that the occurrence of such incidents, twice just within a week, on the part of the Afghan authorities was a cause for concern, while Pakistan's peace endeavor should not be considered as our weakness.

Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu also asked the deputy commissioner Chaman to submit report of the incident.

He also instructed the district administration to provide all medical facilities to the injured in the event.

Meanwhile, Mir Ziaullah has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the district in the light of the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

