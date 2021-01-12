Ziaullah directs officials to recover abducted Asad Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A high level meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove to review overall law and order situation in the province and prevention of crimes including recovery of kidnapped ANP General Secretary Asad Khan Achakzai.

The meeting was attended by Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President, Provincial Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shahina Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, CCPO Quetta Muhammad Azhar Ikram and others.

The minister said positive steps were being taken under a coordinated strategy to maintain law and order situation in the province.

He said all available resources were being utilized for the recovery of abducted Asad Khan adding the overall law and order situation in the province had been remarkable and for this credit goes to the law enforcement agencies.

He said that protection of life and property was our main objective and every possible step was being taken to achieve it, while the collaboration of the people in maintaining law and order had also been of paramount significance.

Ziaullah Longove also directed concerned officials to take all possible measure to recover Kidnapped Asad Khan safe and sound as soon as possible.

He also instructed the officials to ensure security measures across province for maintaining durable peace as the restoration of peace was vital for the progressing the province.