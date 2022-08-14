UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Directs To Accelerate Relief Activities After Heavy Rain Hit Kohlu

Published August 14, 2022

Ziaullah directs to accelerate relief activities after heavy rain hit Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu paid an emergency visit to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) department on Sunday in view of the rains and flood situation in the province.

The Advisor also gave instructions to speed up the relief activities for the victims after the heavy rains in Kohlu and other areas of province.

He said that measures should be taken to provide relief to the flood victims, food and other necessary rations should be provided to flood victims saying that the administration should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the victims in the relief camps.

He said that the relevant institutions should be equipped for relief activities in the areas, all necessary items would be available in abundance in the relief camps in the affected villages.

The Provincial Adviser Home also directed to set up medical camps in the affected areas. He said that the people of the affected villages would not be left alone in difficult time.

