Ziaullah expresses resent over substandard of growth schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on addressing problems of public because it was our mission to serve people in respective area of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of development projects and resolving issues of public.

The Minister was briefed about ongoing growth projects in Kalat Division, Koth and performances of respective departments by concerned officials in the meeting.

Ziaullah Longove also expressed his outrage over poor quality of some constant progress projects in the meeting, saying no compromise would be made on standard of development schemes while funds of projects have assets of public.

He said he was visiting respective areas to scrutinize the constant schemes in the areas to ensure timely completion of them with standard so that problems of public would be resolved in the area.

Provincial Home Minister said the officers should improve communication with people in order to resolve their issues as serving of masses is our mission saying all efforts would be made to meet the expectation of public in the area that we had promised with them during general election.

The Home Minister said that he was secretly reviewing the development works, the suggestions and recommendations of the public representatives should be kept for betterment of progressing schemes.