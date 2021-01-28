UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Expresses Resent Over Substandard Of Growth Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ziaullah expresses resent over substandard of growth schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on addressing problems of public because it was our mission to serve people in respective area of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of development projects and resolving issues of public.

The Minister was briefed about ongoing growth projects in Kalat Division, Koth and performances of respective departments by concerned officials in the meeting.

Ziaullah Longove also expressed his outrage over poor quality of some constant progress projects in the meeting, saying no compromise would be made on standard of development schemes while funds of projects have assets of public.

He said he was visiting respective areas to scrutinize the constant schemes in the areas to ensure timely completion of them with standard so that problems of public would be resolved in the area.

Provincial Home Minister said the officers should improve communication with people in order to resolve their issues as serving of masses is our mission saying all efforts would be made to meet the expectation of public in the area that we had promised with them during general election.

The Home Minister said that he was secretly reviewing the development works, the suggestions and recommendations of the public representatives should be kept for betterment of progressing schemes.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Progress Kalat All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

11 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

55 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.