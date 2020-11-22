Ziaullah inaugurates road construction Rs1300 mn

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash Sunday inaugurated road construction project costing Rs1300 million that will facilitate the people of Ali Zai Union Council, Sherkote and different areas of Ustarzai.

Moreover, the Advisor has managed to provide six-inch pipes to replace 2-inch pipes for gas supply in Kohat city to resolve low gas pressure problems worth 1.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Ziaullah Bangash said that the provincial government is taking measures to provide basic facilities to people on their doorstep.

He said that the past representatives cheated the people of the area and he would resolve all the long lasting problems of the people on priority basis.