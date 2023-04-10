Close
Ziaullah Inquires After Health Of Injured Personnel At CMH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ziaullah inquires after health of injured personnel at CMH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire about the health of police personnel who was injured in Kuchlak incident.

He said, "Afghanistan's land and Indian money were being used against us, saying that our intelligence agencies and forces were thwarting the plans of terrorism.

" The minister said that all possible steps were being taken to eliminate terrorism from the province in order to ensure the protection of public lives and their property.

The sacrifices of our soldiers in establishing peace have not gone in vain, he said.

However, two police personnel were martyred and one was injured when unknown armed men attacked them near Kuchlak area of Quetta district late Sunday as they were patrolling on a motorcycle.

