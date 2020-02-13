Ziaullah issues orders for releasing arrested students in Quetta

Provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove said special orders were issued to release those arrested students of Bolan University on immediately basis who had been apprehended during protest for their demands

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove said special orders were issued to release those arrested students of Bolan University on immediately basis who had been apprehended during protest for their demands.

Speaking on the floor of the Balochistan Assembly, he said comprehensive measures were being taken for rehabilitation of victims in rain, snowfall hit areas and to address improving gas pressure and betterment of peace in province.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a requisition session on Wednesday in which four points of agendas were debated. Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, Nasruallah Khan Zairay, Sanaullah Baloch and other opposition members protested against low gas pressures and strongly criticized on government during session.

Provincial Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove said orders were issued for releasing of arrested students, saying Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was striving to ensure rehabilitation of rain and snowfall affected people in respective areas.

He further said in this regard, Federal government and non-governmental organization were also ensured for cooperating with provincial regime to help affectees. "Law and order situation was improved in province as it was compared in past", he said. Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said students were being demonstrated due to Vice Chancellor of Bolan Medical University. Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) demanded federal government to take measures to address gas and power related problems so that difficulties of Balochistan people would be decreased.