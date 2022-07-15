UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langau Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Abducted Lt Col Laeeq

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

The state, he said, would not allow terrorists to disturb the peace, and the nation was united against the conspiracies of anti-national elements saying that such evil elements could not weaken the morale of the army.

Mir said that strict action would be continued against anti-national elements till their elimination from the province adding that the whole nation stood with security forces to foil nefarious designs of such elements.

He said that in the hour of grief, the provincial government and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) stood with the families of the martyr.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Senior Vice President Hamza Khan Nasir also expressed sorrow over the incident and strongly condemned the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq.

