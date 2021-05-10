UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Langove Condemns Blast In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

Ziaullah Langove condemns blast in Quetta

Home Minister for Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the blast in Quetta on Monday which left two security personnel injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Home Minister for Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the blast in Quetta on Monday which left two security personnel injured.

In a statement, he said some anti- national element wanted to destabilize the peace of Balochistan for pleasing their foreign masters, saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken our morals of braved security forces.

He said security forces had broken the backbone of the terrorists from the country and Balochistan after giving sacrifices of their precious lives and added that nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from the country and Balochistan under collaboration of security forces and nation for maintaining durable peace.

He said all measures would be taken to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

The Home Minister directed the official of concerned department to submit report the incident as soon as possible after completion of inquiry so that those anti-national elements involved in the blast would be brought to justice.

He also instructed that all medical facilities would provide the injured of the blast in the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Quetta All From

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.