Ziaullah Langove condemns blast in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Home Minister for Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the blast in Quetta on Monday which left two security personnel injured.

In a statement, he said some anti- national element wanted to destabilize the peace of Balochistan for pleasing their foreign masters, saying that such cowardly attack could not weaken our morals of braved security forces.

He said security forces had broken the backbone of the terrorists from the country and Balochistan after giving sacrifices of their precious lives and added that nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from the country and Balochistan under collaboration of security forces and nation for maintaining durable peace.

He said all measures would be taken to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

The Home Minister directed the official of concerned department to submit report the incident as soon as possible after completion of inquiry so that those anti-national elements involved in the blast would be brought to justice.

He also instructed that all medical facilities would provide the injured of the blast in the hospital.