Ziaullah Langove Congratulates Abdul Khaliq On Victory Of PCQ Election

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ziaullah Langove congratulates Abdul Khaliq on victory of PCQ election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday congratulated newly elected President Abdul Khaliq Rind and members of his entire cabinet on their victory in the election of the Press Club Quetta (PCQ).

In a congratulatory statement, the Provincial Minister welcomed the election in a cordial manner and hoped that the members of the newly elected cabinet would utilize their professional and technical expertise to solve the problems of the journalistic community and meet their expectations.

He said that they would also guide the government in highlighting and resolving social issues.

He said that the journalist community has a major role to play in the development of the country and the nation.

Calling journalism an important pillar of the state and vital segment of the society, he said that they should show maximum responsibility in their reporting and play their full role in highlighting the positive steps taken by the provincial government.

More Stories From Pakistan

