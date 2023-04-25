UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Condemns Attack On Swat CTD Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Ziaullah Langu condemns attack on Swat CTD police station

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Swat Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the attack and said the entire nation stands with its security forces against the terrorists till the elimination of anti-peace elements.

The home minister said that efforts would continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

