Ziaullah Langu condemns Mastung blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the blast of Kabu Dasht area of Mastung which left three dead and six injured.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit report of the incident soon and directed to concerned officials to enhance security measures to ensure protection of public lives and their property which was prime responsibility of the administration.

He expressed his concern over the increase in terrorism incidents in the area saying that nefarious design of anti peace element on the auspice external force would be foiled from the province for maintaining durable peace.

Zaiullah Langu said that such cowardly attack would not weaken moral of citizens and security forces saying that a gutless enemy could not achieve any goal through sabotage activities.

He said that enemies of the country wanted to halt development process of the country and Balochistan through different conspiracy which would be foiled by contribution of security forces and people.

He also extended his sympathy to the families of the victims saying that in this hour of grief, provincial government was standing with the families of the martyrs and the injured.

Langu directed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured and prayed for early recovery of the injured victims of the blast.