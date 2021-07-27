UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Langu Condemns Quetta Blast

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday strongly condemned the blast which left two injuries at Hazarganj area of Quetta

He also directed Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of the security forces and the nation.

"Terrorists have no religion, they are enemies of islam and humanity", he said and added that the nefarious designs of anti-peace elements would be foiled at any cost for maintaining durable peace in Balochistan.

He said that the culprits would be brought to justice soon saying, the enemy does not want peace in Balcohistan while we must defeat them for interest of the country and the province under the contribution of security forces.

"Balochistan is becoming an important province of the region through Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project", he said.

The Home Minister directed the Health Department to provide all possible health facilities to the injured victims and prayed for their early recovery.

