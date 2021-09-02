UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Expresses Sorrow On Demise Of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow on demise of senior Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In a statement, he also paid rich tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for raising his voice and struggling for freedom of unarmed Kashmiri people which would be remembered at world level.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

