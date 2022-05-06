UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Expresses Sorrow Over Damage Of Earthquake Hit Areas Of Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of earthquake hit areas of Khuzdar

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the damage caused by the earthquake in Khuzdar's Tehsil Aranji area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the damage caused by the earthquake in Khuzdar's Tehsil Aranji area.

He said several houses collapsed due to earthquake in the Aranji area of Khuzdar while no casualty have been reported from the quake-hit area so far.

Mir Ziaullah Langu also issued instructions to District Administration and Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to intensify rescue and relief activities in the affected area on emergency basis.

He said the provincial government stands with the victims in this hour of need, the losses of the victims would be compensated.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Chief Minister Khuzdar From Government

Recent Stories

Training of zoo keepers with world class experts s ..

Training of zoo keepers with world class experts sought

4 minutes ago
 JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid ..

JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Info Minister to visit Karachi Press Club on ..

Sindh Info Minister to visit Karachi Press Club on May 07

4 minutes ago
 PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving ..

PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving rapidly: Naveed Qamar

4 minutes ago
 Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Am ..

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Amir

7 minutes ago
 Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelin ..

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelina Jolie to Visit Ukraine Again

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.