Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of earthquake hit areas of Khuzdar

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the damage caused by the earthquake in Khuzdar's Tehsil Aranji area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the damage caused by the earthquake in Khuzdar's Tehsil Aranji area.

He said several houses collapsed due to earthquake in the Aranji area of Khuzdar while no casualty have been reported from the quake-hit area so far.

Mir Ziaullah Langu also issued instructions to District Administration and Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to intensify rescue and relief activities in the affected area on emergency basis.

He said the provincial government stands with the victims in this hour of need, the losses of the victims would be compensated.