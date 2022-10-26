Ziaullah Langu meets with foreign investor Mueez Adrian

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu met with foreign investor Mueez Adrian in Karachi on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu met with foreign investor Mueez Adrian in Karachi on Wednesday.

The matters of mutual interest, including peace and security and extensive investment in Balochistan were discussed during the meeting.

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the adviser discussed with the participants of the delegation about the vast investment opportunities available in Balochistan in various sectors, especially health, minerals, marble, tourism, housing, agriculture, food and information technology.

While explaining the government's priorities to the foreign investors, he said that the government of Balochistan would ensure the provision of all available resources to the foreign investors in terms of law and order.