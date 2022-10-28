Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to maintain peace in Balochistan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation to maintain durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation to maintain durable peace in the province.

A detailed briefing on the situation in the presence of Additional IG Salman was given at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Quetta Division Sohilur Rehman, DIG Quetta Asfar Mesar, DG Levies Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, DIG Special Branch Shahab Azim Lahri and other relevant senior officials, while Commissioner Makran, Commissioner Kalat, Commissioner Rukhshan Division participated through video link.

The participants of the meeting agreed that all the institutions would play a more important role in preventing crimes, all necessary measures should be taken for protection because activities against national interest could never be allowed.

In the meeting, the Adviser directed that no one would be allowed to disturb the daily routine of the people due to mutual conflicts in the province and ordered to conduct a campaign throughout the province to arrest the proclaimed offenders of serious crimes.

He said that the protection of people's lives and property was his top priority. He also instructed the concerned officials to submit a weekly report regarding the arrest of wanted accused.

I am regularly reviewing the peace and security situation, he said adding that the role of the police on the mutual dispute was commendable and action should be taken against the criminals under the policy of zero tolerance.

Mr, Ziaullah gave necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to maintain the atmosphere of public order in the province saying that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, the establishment of law and order situation in all areas of the province and the protection of life and property of the people was our first priority.

The work of the police has ensured the safety of the people and the supremacy of the law, he said.

Adviser directed that all necessary measures should be taken to protect the polio workers and the DIGs of the respective areas should regularly review the security of the workers during the polio campaign.