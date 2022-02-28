Ziaullah Langu strongly condemns blast in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove on Sunday strongly condemned the blast in Hub which left senior Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Agha Habib Shah dead and two levies personnel injured.

In a statement, he said Agha Habib Shah's sacrifices for the country could never be forgotten saying that his martyrdom has strengthened the ongoing struggle against enemies of peace in Balochistan.

He said in this hour of need, Balochistan government and people of the province shared the grief with the family of martyr saying that efforts to sabotage peace in Balochistan would not be annihilated.

Mir Zia Langu directed the concerned official to submit reports of the incident soon after completion of investigation, saying that measures would be taken to arrest suspects involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

He also instructed that all possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured in the incident.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.