Ziaullah Langu takes notice of low gas pressure in Kalat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday took stern notice of the escalation of gas crisis in Kalat and directed the gas authorities to improve the gas pressure in Kalat on priority basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday took stern notice of the escalation of gas crisis in Kalat and directed the gas authorities to improve the gas pressure in Kalat on priority basis.

"Gas low pressure is not tolerated in any case, the problem of low gas pressure should be resolved soon, the concerned authorities should take concrete steps to bring significant improvement in this situation," he added.

The provincial adviser said that there would be no compromise on uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers and plans for improvement of gas transmission system should be completed soon.

He said that the severity of cold was increasing so deprivation of gas facility to the people of Kalat was unbearable.

Mir Zia Lango strongly directed that an effective operation to be launched against the gas thieves in Kalat in order to improve gas pressure in the area.

Provincial Advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu said that immediate solution of other issues including gas in Kalat district was among his priorities.