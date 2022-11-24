Ziaullah Langu takes oath as Balochistan Home Minister

Mir Ziaullah Langu took oath as Home Minister of Balochistan at the Governor House here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Mir Ziaullah Langu took oath as Home Minister of Balochistan at the Governor House here on Thursday.

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali administered the oath to Mir Ziaullah Langu.

Provincial ministers, including Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mubeen Khan Khalji, Muhammad Khan Lahtri, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and other senior officials attended the oath ceremony.

The number of provincial ministers with Mir Ziaullah Langu in Balochistan has increased to 12.

Acting Governor Balochistan along with provincial ministers congratulated Mir Ziaullah Langu after taking oath of Home Minister.

Earlier, Mir Ziaullah Langu has served as Adviser to the Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs.