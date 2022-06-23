Ziaullah Langu terms Balochistan budget as pro-people & historic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home & Tribal Affairs,Prisons, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday termed the provincial budget for the financial year (FY) 2022-23 as a people friendly and historic budget.

He said that this budget was the largest budget in the history of the province with a total volume of Rs. 612 billion which would cover all sectors.

In a statement issued here regarding the provincial budget for the financial year 2022-23, the Home Adviser termed the budget as a truly poor budget and said that significant relief has been given to the common man in the budget.

He said full attention has been paid and implementation of this budget would usher in a new era of development in the province and bring about a significant change in the lives of the people.

The Home Adviser said that the present provincial government has not compromised on development projects in spite of difficult financial situation and in this budget a huge amount of Rs. 191.5 billion has been allocated for growth projects and special focus on timely completion of ongoing projects in annual development program.

So that the fruits of these projects can reach the people without any delay and for this purpose 92 percent of the development budget has been allocated.

He said the budget included permanent posts of more than 2852 employees, new posts have been created.

In addition, the salaries of provincial government employees, including DRA allowances, have been increased by 5 per cent since March this year, while the pensions of retired employees have also been increased by 15 per cent, he noted.

He said that huge amount of money has been kept for health card to reduce the effects of inflation on the middle class and provide relief to the masses saying that the Budgets for other social sectors including education have been significantly increased.

He said that the hefty funds have been allocated for Law in order to maintain law and order situation in the province and to protect the citizens, the budget of the police has also been significantly increased.

He said that it was commendable to maintain the reduced tax rate of Balochistan in the current financial year 2022-23.

Ziaullah Langu congratulated Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatiran, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and his entire team for presenting an excellent budget despite the difficult financial situation.