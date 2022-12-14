UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Terms Reko Diq Project 'game Changer' For Country, Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that Reko Diq project was an 'economic game changer' for the country and province.

In a statement, he said that "some political elements are trying to shine their politics", adding that all the political parties were taken into confidence by the provincial government at the time of Reko Diq agreement and now it was beyond his understanding to do "politics" on Reko Diq at the time of elections in the near future.

He said that it would be correct to say that "some political elements are preparing to contest the election in the name of Reko Diq". He said that they would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.

The minister said that it had been the misfortune of Balochistan that it was given the "wounds of deprivation by its own people".

He added that the situation of peace and stability in Balochistan was much better as compared to the past.

