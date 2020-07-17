Ziaullah lauds role of C&W Sector for monitoring ongoing uplift schemes

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove On Thursday said that the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) is closely monitoring the development projects in the province and especially the ongoing development schemes in Kalat district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove On Thursday said that the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) is closely monitoring the development projects in the province and especially the ongoing development schemes in Kalat district.

He appreciated the role of the Department of C&W and said in a statement issued from here, saying that the continuing growth projects in Kalat and other areas are near to completion which is directly benefiting the people in respective areas due to special attention of C&W's Secretary.

Comprehensive monitoring will be carried out to ensure utilization and an effective mechanism has been set up to monitor the development package, he said adding that the progress report of development projects should be submitted to concerned sector on a daily basis in order to ensure the standard of constant projects for welfare public, Ziaullah Longove further stated no comprise would be made on the quality of construction work in development projects and the proper use of funds could be ensured for the interest of the province.

He said that I would personally examine the mechanism to ensure proper and transparent use of funds on projects in order to complete them on time and delays or omissions could not be tolerated in this regard.

The Home Minister also directed that immediately redressal of the grievances of people related to development matters is necessary, delay in any project for the benefit of the public is a matter of concern and I cannot be happy to see people suffering and problems.