UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Lauds Role Of C&W Sector For Monitoring Ongoing Uplift Schemes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:12 AM

Ziaullah lauds role of C&W Sector for monitoring ongoing uplift schemes

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove On Thursday said that the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) is closely monitoring the development projects in the province and especially the ongoing development schemes in Kalat district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove On Thursday said that the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) is closely monitoring the development projects in the province and especially the ongoing development schemes in Kalat district.

He appreciated the role of the Department of C&W and said in a statement issued from here, saying that the continuing growth projects in Kalat and other areas are near to completion which is directly benefiting the people in respective areas due to special attention of C&W's Secretary.

Comprehensive monitoring will be carried out to ensure utilization and an effective mechanism has been set up to monitor the development package, he said adding that the progress report of development projects should be submitted to concerned sector on a daily basis in order to ensure the standard of constant projects for welfare public, Ziaullah Longove further stated no comprise would be made on the quality of construction work in development projects and the proper use of funds could be ensured for the interest of the province.

He said that I would personally examine the mechanism to ensure proper and transparent use of funds on projects in order to complete them on time and delays or omissions could not be tolerated in this regard.

The Home Minister also directed that immediately redressal of the grievances of people related to development matters is necessary, delay in any project for the benefit of the public is a matter of concern and I cannot be happy to see people suffering and problems.

Related Topics

Balochistan Progress Kalat From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

29 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.