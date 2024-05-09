Ziaullah Longove Condemns Killing Of Laborers In Gwadar’s Sarbandar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of innocent laborers in Sarbandar area of Gwadar. He sought the report of the incident from the concerned authorities saying that terrorists would be dealt strictly in order to maintain durable peace in the area and killing innocent workers was a cowardly act
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of innocent laborers in Sarbandar area of Gwadar. He sought the report of the incident from the concerned authorities saying that terrorists would be dealt strictly in order to maintain durable peace in the area and killing innocent workers was a cowardly act.
He said that the incident was being examined from all aspects and the involved terrorists would be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Balochistan government said that the Balochistan government had condemned the killing of innocent laborers in Sarbandar area of Gwadar and the the incident was an open terrorism.
Shahid Rand further said that the higher authorities have been ordered to investigate the tragic incident, while this incident took place in Sarbandar, the officials of the administration have reached the site.
We are in contact with the district administration, while in this context, we are also contacting the families of the martyred workers, he said.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused7 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP7 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients17 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme18 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa3 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan3 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Margalla Trails Patrol Unit2 minutes ago
-
SAU embarks on digitalization journey: Dr. Fateh Mari2 minutes ago
-
Saudia Airlines unveils comprehensive Hajj plan for 1.2 million Pilgrims3 minutes ago