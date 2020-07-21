Ziaullah Longove condemns Turbat Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the Turbat blast expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human life in the blast.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday,he said "Cowardice acts of the anti-state elements cannot dwindle high spirits of our forces and people of the province.Those involved in taking lives of innocent people must be rewarded with exemplary punishment," he said nefarious design of terrorist would be foiled at any cost through contribution of security forces and public.

He also directed the relevant Deputy Commissioner to provide all better treatment facilities to the injured victims in the DHQ and measures would be taken to enhance security steps at exit and entry points of the areas in order to improve the law and order situation in the area.

Security forces including Pakistan Army, Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC), police, Levies Forces and other security forces had broken the backbone of terrorist after taking comprehensive action against them for maintaining peace but some elements wanted to destabilize peace in the area aimed to halt the journey of development in the province which would be foiled for interest of the area.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.