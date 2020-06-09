UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Longove Condoles Death Of AC Wakil Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khaliqabad area of Manguchar Wakil Kakar who died of coronavirus.

In a condolence statement, he said that the late Assistant Commissioner Wakil Kakar was an honest official of Levies Force and had played an important role in improving the law and order situation in the area.

He also extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

