Ziaullah Longove Expresses Concern On Delay In Development Works In Kalat

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:58 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay of work on civic projects in Kalat and directed the officials concerned to provide all basic facilities to people of the district

The minister expressed these views while holding a meeting with Xen Building and Roads (B&R) to review development schemes for the provision of civic amenities in Kalat.

On the occasion, Xen Kalat also briefed the minister about the progress made in the ongoing development schemes.

During the meeting, the minister directed the relevant officer that the ongoing schemes for public interest should be completed at the earliest and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said significant funds had been allocated for development schemes of the region in the current financial year budget.

The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was working day and night to serve the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

