QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Interior and Provincial Disaster Management Authority Mir ZaiUllah Langove on Wednesday said provincial government was ready to cope with hurricane "Maya" any kind of emergency at Balochistan 's coastal areas.

He said special directives had been issued to PDMA's official to deal with emergency in wake of hurricanes at coastal areas of Balochistan and all available resources would be utilize to provide better relief to people there in order to protect their lives in the area, said press release issued here.

ZiaUllah Longove also directed all districts officials of PDMA that number of staffs would be enhanced and to be present at their assignment duties beside all essential edible items keep there so that people could provide relief in difficult situation on emergency basis.

The minister further said Pakistan's coastal area was not in direct danger with this system.