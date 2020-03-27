UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah Pays Fine Of 20 Prisoners For Releasing Them Amid Of Coronavirus

Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:52 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home & Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Friday visited to Quetta District Jail to review being taken preventive measures against the coronavirus to halt the spread of the virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home & Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Friday visited to Quetta District Jail to review being taken preventive measures against the coronavirus to halt the spread of the virus.

Balochistan Jail's Inspector General (IG) Muhammad Yousaf Malik briefed the Minister about precaution steps regarding the virus, jails issues and prison matters on the occasion where the Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Ziaullah longove expressed his satisfaction for better arrangements to cope the challenge of the virus for safety of prisoners in the Jail.

He also issued directives that those criminals had sentenced for short period of prison were released under Cr.

PC in wake of the coronavirus but those prisoners involved in heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom and killing of anti-national activities would not be freed till their completion of sentence of tenure prison.

The Minister also paid a fine of 20 prisoners in the Jail during his visit and ordered concerned official to free them immediately basis.

He said provincial government measure under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible measures to defeat the corona virus in order to get rid the public from the challenge of the corona virus.

