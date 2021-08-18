Ziaullah reviews security measures of 10th procession of Muharram-ul-Haram in Quetta

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday presided over meeting to review security measures of 10th procession of Muharram-ul-Haram across the province including provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar, DIG Quetta Azhar Ikram, DIG North FC Irfan and other concerned officials.

The Minister was briefed in detail about security measures of the procession of the 10 Muharram-ul Haram during the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Home Minister directed the concerned SHOs to regularly monitor the overall security measures of Muharram under their presence in the areas but they also report from time to time in this regard saying special attention should be paid to the control room set up to scrutinize overall security steps during Muharram for ensuring timely action to control any untoward situation.

He said that foolproof security would be ensured at the routes of processions till Youm-e-Ashura under cooperation of Ulema-e-Ikrams and people of the areas.

In addition, in view of the unfortunate incidents and experiences that had taken place in the past, the security at the possible flash points on the routes of the processions should be made very solid and exceptional, he said.

The provincial home minister also inspected the control rooms specially set up at the DIG's office in connection with Muharram and got information about the arrangements.

