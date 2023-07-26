Ziaullah reviews security steps of 7th Muharram procession in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday visited the route to review the arrangements for the 7th Muharram-ul Haram procession in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday visited the route to review the arrangements for the 7th Muharram-ul Haram procession in Quetta.

On this occasion, the Home Minister discussed with the people and asked questions about the security arrangements, on which the people expressed their satisfaction with the security preparations of the provincial government for Muharram.

During the visit, the Home Minister was also briefed by Captain (Rtd) Zohaib Mohsin SSP Quetta.

At the moment, Mir Ziaullah Longove said that the provincial government has made complete and full-proof security arrangements on the occasion of Muharram-ul Haram.

He said that 4000 additional police personnel have also been deployed while 12 platoons of FC have also been assigned, and two platoons of the army were also kept on standby.

He said that in the last two months, terrorists have been imported from the neighbouring countries and were taking the lives of innocent people.

Looking at the past, full-proof security measures have been taken in order to control any untoward situation on an emergency basis, he said.