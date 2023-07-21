Open Menu

Ziaullah Reviews Security Steps To Maintain Law & Order Situation In Wadh

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Ziaullah reviews security steps to maintain law & order situation in Wadh

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove presided over a video link meeting on the tense situation in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove presided over a video link meeting on the tense situation in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

In the meeting, Commissioner Khuzdar Dawood Khilji, Additional Secretary Home Inamul Haque, Col. Asad 12 Corps, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Jameel Rind, SSP Wadh and other senior officials also participated in the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Khuzdar Dawood Khilji's briefed the meeting about the tense of Wadh Situation and the progress of security measures in the area.

He, in the briefing, said that on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the Home Minister, measures were being taken to deploy security forces in sensitive areas to maintain peace in the area.

Minister Ziaullah Longove said that law enforcement agencies have taken all their steps since day one in order to ensure the protection of public lives in the area.

He said that we wanted the issues to be resolved together in a positive manner saying that the situation of law and order should be maintained at all costs for the interest of peace.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to end the tense of Wadh through dialogues for the wider interest of both tribes and Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order Progress Khuzdar All Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

15 minutes ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

17 minutes ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

17 minutes ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

27 minutes ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

30 minutes ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

23 minutes ago
US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

23 minutes ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

23 minutes ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

23 minutes ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

23 minutes ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

42 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan