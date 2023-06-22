Ziaullah, Sardar Akhtar discuss law and order situation in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday met with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal during his visit to the Hub area of Lasbela district.

On this occasion, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Zabad Riki, Hasan Nawaz Baloch, Younis Aziz Zehri, Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Sardar Asad Mengal, scholars, tribal elders and other high officials were also present.

Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Commissioner Khuzdar Dawood Khilji briefed the Minister, MNA and MPAs regarding the law and order situation and other matters of security measures.

Ziuallah Langove said that the problems should be resolved through dialogue because conversations were the best solution to each issue saying that the method of further problems would have to be made.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal's Chief, MNA Sardar Akhtar Jan Manegal said that we wanted the problems to be solved in order to put the province on the path of progress saying that tribal areas have their own traditions.

He said that meetings should be held with the residents of the area and the issues would ask them saying that it was the responsibility of the government to address the problems.

The Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that crimes would have to be brought to zero tolerance saying that those harassing the residents of the area would not be spared.

A committee was formed under the chairmanship of the IG Police during the meeting.

Minister Mir Ziaullah said that those challenging the government writ would not be spared, saying that the government writ would be established in any case.

Complaints of extortion from traders are sad, coordination should be done on the basis of departure, he said.

He said that roads and markets should not be completely closed, and immediate action should be taken against anyone found involved in extortion saying that vice-like extortion is intolerable.