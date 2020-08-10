UrduPoint.com
Ziaullah, Sardar Rind Review Rescue Operation Of Rain Affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove along with Eduction Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Sunday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review relief operations in recently rain affected areas of province.

DG PDMS Imran Zarkoon briefed both the provincial ministers regarding rain affected areas and ongoing rescue and relief operations in respective areas including Sibi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Bolan, Khuzdar and other districts in detail.

Ziaullah lanogve said rescue and relief operations were being continued in respective areas of rain related areas at respective districts.

He said special directive was issued to PDMA Dept to cancel leave of PDMA personnel in order to cope with the monsoon rain incidents.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind directed concerned officials to accelerate ongoing rescue and relief activities in respective areas in order to save the affected people.

He said all possible measures would be taken to ensure protection of masses in the rain affected areas, adding that people would not be left alone in this difficult time in the province.

