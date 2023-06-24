Ziaullah seeks report of Tubat blast incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the bomb blast in Turbat and sought a report of the incident from the concerned department.

He said that terrorist plans created on the basis of external forces would be thwarted from the province in order to maintain durable peace for the interest of Balochistan development.

He also saluted the sacrifices of our protectors who made us safe saying that the war against terrorism would continue until peace was achieved.

He prayed for raising the rank of the martyred police personnel and for the patience of the family members.

The Minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured woman.