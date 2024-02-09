Ziaullah Shah Of PML-N Wins PP-16 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ziaullah Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-16 Rawalpindi by securing 45478 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ejaz Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 36402 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 41.8 percent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BAP candidate Muhammad Saleh Bhootani wins PB-215 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Razi Ullah Khan wins PP-226 election5 minutes ago
-
Abdul Hanif of PML(N) wins PP-17 Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
Malik Iftikhar of PML(N) wins PP-14 Rawalpindi election5 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Saeed Anwar wins PS-101 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Zubair Khan wins PP-2275 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Mir Naseebullah Khan wins PB-09 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N Candidate Malik Asad Ali wins PP-160 election5 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Muhammad Muaz Mehboob wins PS-127 election5 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Izzat Javaid Khan wins PP-228 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Armaghan Subhani wins NA-70 seat5 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Shazia Nargis wins PP-223 election5 minutes ago