Ziaullah Shah of PML-N wins PP-16 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ziaullah Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-16 Rawalpindi by securing 45478 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ejaz Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 36402 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 41.8 percent.