Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday took notice of Levies force personnel mistreatment with people in Kila Abdullah District

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday took notice of Levies force personnel mistreatment with people in Kila Abdullah District.

He also issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman to investigate the matter and submit a report to him.