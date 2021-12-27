Ziaullah Takes Notice Of Killa Abdullah's People Mistreatment
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:04 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday took notice of Levies force personnel mistreatment with people in Kila Abdullah District.
He also issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman to investigate the matter and submit a report to him.