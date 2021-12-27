UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Takes Notice Of Killa Abdullah's People Mistreatment

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

Ziaullah takes notice of Killa Abdullah's people mistreatment

Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday took notice of Levies force personnel mistreatment with people in Kila Abdullah District

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday took notice of Levies force personnel mistreatment with people in Kila Abdullah District.

He also issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman to investigate the matter and submit a report to him.

Related Topics

Chaman

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with U ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt not to take any step harming education system ..

Govt not to take any step harming education system: Senate assured

47 seconds ago
 IGP visits police training school, direct strict c ..

IGP visits police training school, direct strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

49 seconds ago
 Rs 28 bn released for timely completion of uplift ..

Rs 28 bn released for timely completion of uplift projects of Balochistan: Chief ..

50 seconds ago
 81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

51 seconds ago
 Mayor of Rochdale visits Government College Univer ..

Mayor of Rochdale visits Government College University

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.