Ziaullah Takes Notice Of Police Misbehave With Student

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Thursday condemned the incident of students arrests and took notice of the mishap and order a departmental inquiry against those police personnel involved.

The responsible persons would be taken to the task after investigations, he said and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately conduct a transparent and impartial inquiry into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

He said the job of the police was to ensure the protection of public lives and property of the citizens, saying that no one is allowed to exceed from their authority.

