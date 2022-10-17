UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Takes Notice Of Student Killing In Loralai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu has taken notice of the incident in which a student was killed and three were injured in the firing by unknown persons in Loralai district and has sought its report from the concerned authorities.

The Adviser Mir Ziaullah directed to form a special team to arrest the brutal accused and said that the accused should be traced and arrested as soon as possible with the help of the cameras of the University City.

He said that measures would be taken to arrest alleged accused to bring him to justice. t Mir Ziaullah directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and ensure that justice was delivered on a priority basis.

However, Loralai University's four students went Kopar Dam for picnic when unknown armed men came there and opened fire at them and attacked them with knives and fled from the scene.

As a result, one of them died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatment were started.

The body of deceased was identified as Israr Khan resident of Utmankhail area of Loralai. The injured included Syed Khan, Qahir and Muhammad Yar residents of Loralai district.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

