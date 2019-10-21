UrduPoint.com
ZiaUllah Visits Quetta Civil Hospital To Inquire After Health Of Blast Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:40 PM

ZiaUllah visits Quetta Civil Hospital to inquire after health of blast injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affaire Mir ZiaUllah Longove on Monday strongly condemned the attack of Spiny Road area of Quetta which left three police personnel injured.

During his visit, accompanied by SSP Operation Tariq Mastoai, to Civil Hospital Quetta's trauma center to inquire after the health of blast injured.

The minister said the moral and encouragement of forces against terrorism were proud, adding peace has been maintained due to dynamic efforts and sacrifices of security forces.

The menace of terrorism would be curbed through cooperation of security forces and people, he said.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured victims.

