Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Azha on June 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan announced on Monday that the Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20 (Tuesday), thus Eid ul Azha in Pakistan will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held at the Met Complex here after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon.

Later, talking to media, Maulana Azad said that reliable testimonies of the moon sighting were received, therefore, Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20.