KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Zil Hajj moon has been sighted, hence Eid-ul Azha would be observed on August 12 across the country.

This was announced by the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Friday after chairing the moon sighting committee meeting.

The members of the moon sighting body attended the meeting among others.