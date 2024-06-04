Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the Zil-Hajj moon has been called for June 7.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting will be held on Friday at the Karachi office of the Meteorological Department, and the session will be chaired by the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

It may be mentioned here that representatives from SUPARCO, religious affairs, and the Meteorological Department, among others, will participate in the meeting.

According to the Meteorological Department’s prediction, Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be on June 17 (Monday), but the final date will be decided by the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.