Zilhaj Noon Sighted ,Nation To Celebrate Eidul Azha On August 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:42 PM

Zilhaj noon sighted ,Nation to celebrate Eidul Azha on August 12

The Zilhaj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and the nation to celebrate Eidul Azha on August 12 this month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) The Zilhaj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and the nation to celebrate Eidul Azha on August 12 this month.The announcement was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman before media in Karachi on Friday evening.

Earlier, a moon sighting meeting was held under the chair of Mufti Muneebur Rehman in Karachi.

The chairman said that the committee had received a total of 72 testimonies from across the country.It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had already made announcement of Eidul Azha.Mufti Muneeb said other members of the committee attended Zonal and District Rute-i-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

