Zille Death: LHC Grants Interim Bail To Imran In Facts Hiding Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in a case, lodged for hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in a case, lodged for hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief. The court also sought the case record from the police, on the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannun heard the bail petition, filed by the PTI chairman.

Imran's counsel advanced arguments during the proceedings.

Earlier, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa excused from hearing the bail petition of the PTI chief due to personal reasons, in the morning, and sent the matter to LHC chief justice to fix it before another bench.

The Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders for hiding facts in Zille Shah death case.

