Zimal Wazir –A Gymnast from South Waziristan making history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In the rugged terrain of South Waziristan tribal district, a remarkable story of talent and determination is unfolding after impressive performance of Zimal Wazir.

Zimal Wazir in very young age is quickly emerging as a rising star in gymnastics, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to passion, discipline, and ambition to achieve a set goal.

Despite her tender age, Zimal has already made her mark at the district level by winning several medals in gymnastics competitions within a short span of just one year.

Her achievements have not only astonished sports enthusiasts but have also highlighted the potential that lies in the tribal regions of Pakistan, especially among young girls.

Zimal is currently training under the supervision of Coach Muhammad Gul at the Gymnastics academy of Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

According to her coach, “Zimal possesses extraordinary flexibility, balance, and an admirable eagerness to learn. These qualities clearly set her apart from others her age.”

Zimal has impressed audiences and judges alike in both academy-level and district-level events in Peshawar, consistently securing top positions and bringing home multiple medals.

With eyes set on the future, Zimal is determined to represent Pakistan on the national and international stage.

“I will continue to work hard and one day, I will compete in the Olympics,” she says confidently.

Her journey is a beacon of hope not only for her family but also for countless girls from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal belt.

"Zimal’s perseverance and early success stand as powerful testimony to the fact that when given the opportunity, girls can excel in every field, including sports traditionally underrepresented by women" he coach said.

"I entered in gymnastic to bring lurals to my country" she told APP. She said Gymnastics was a challenging sports with a lot of opportunities and girls may join it. Thanking her parents, she said their support helped her to achieve great success in early age.

It is imperative that young talents like Zimal receive the support and encouragement they need to thrive. The government, provincial sports authorities, and the private sector must come forward to sponsor and promote such promising athletes.

More structured efforts are required to uplift women’s participation in gymnastics and other sports across the province and beyond.

Zimal Wazir’s story is not just one of a child excelling in sports—it’s a story of inspiration, potential, and the bright future that lies ahead for Pakistan’s young female athletes.

