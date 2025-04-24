Open Menu

Zimbabwe Air Chief Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, Commander Air Force, Zimbabwe, who is on an official visit to Pakistan called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here Thursday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both military leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and defense, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding relationship with Zimbabwe, underscoring a mutual commitment to further deepening existing defence ties.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out

tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to Commander of the Air Force, Zimbabwe.

